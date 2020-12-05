Maihealani Husemann's passing at the age of 82 on Tuesday, September 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dawson Funeral Home - Maquoketa in Maquoketa, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Maihealani in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dawson Funeral Home - Maquoketa website.