Maihealani Husemann
1937 - 2020
BORN
September 27, 1937
DIED
September 8, 2020
Maihealani Husemann's passing at the age of 82 on Tuesday, September 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dawson Funeral Home - Maquoketa in Maquoketa, IA .

Published by Dawson Funeral Home - Maquoketa on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dawson Funeral Services
105 w maple st, Maquoketa, Iowa 52060
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson Funeral Home - Maquoketa
