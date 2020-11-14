Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Majorie Terrell
1925 - 2020
BORN
January 14, 1925
DIED
November 11, 2020
Majorie Terrell's passing at the age of 95 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Burlington, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Majorie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Pine Hill Cemetery
1200 S. Main St., Burlington, North Carolina 27215
Funeral services provided by:
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.