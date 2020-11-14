Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Makeida Thompson
1988 - 2020
BORN
May 18, 1988
DIED
November 10, 2020
Makeida Thompson's passing at the age of 32 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc. in McKeesport, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Makeida in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Olive First Baptist Church
451 Park Ave,, Clairton, Pennsylvania 15025
Funeral services provided by:
Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.