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Mamie Coley
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Mamie Coley

Mamie Martin Coley

Mamie Martin Coley obituary, Bremen, GA

Mamie Martin Coley

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Sep

13

Visitation

2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Covenant Life Church

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Sep

13

Funeral service

3:00 p.m.

Covenant Life Church

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Hightower Funeral Home - Bremen

Mamie Coley Obituary

Obituary published on Legacy.com by Hightower Funeral Home - Bremen on Sep. 10, 2026.
Mamie Martin Coley, age 106 passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2026. Mamie was born April 22, 1920 in Choccolocco, Alabama, daughter of the late Jim and Josephine Martin. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Nathan Jack Coley; her two children, son, Bruce Coley and daughter, Syble Copeland; sisters Cora, Annie and Margie.

MawMaw as she was referred to by everyone who knew and loved her was a faithful donor to many charities. She loved the Lord, her family and her church with all her heart. She was the oldest living member at Covenant Life, eighty-two years, as the original sanctuary building was named the Coley Building in honor of Jack and Mamie.

Left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Rick and Leesa Copeland and Diane and Larry Chandler; great grandchildren, Brent and Sarah Copeland, Kip and Claire Copeland and Luke Chandler and Katelyn Honea; great-great grandchildren, Ella Jane Copeland, Jack David Copeland and Easton Hayes Chandler; and daughter in law Virginia Coley.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 13, 2026 from 2:00 pm to hour of service at Covenant Life Church.

Services will be Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 3:00 pm from Covenant Life with Reverend John Butler officiating. Brent Copeland, Kip Copeland, Luke Chandler, Van Edwards, Ray Sullivan and Weston Prewett will serve as Pallbearers. Harold Shedd will serve as Honorary Pallbearer.

Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.

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318 Gordon St, Bremen, GA 30110

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Upcoming Events

Sep

13

Visitation

2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Covenant Life Church

Send Flowers

Sep

13

Funeral service

3:00 p.m.

Covenant Life Church

Send Flowers

Services provided by

Hightower Funeral Home - Bremen