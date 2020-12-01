Menu
Mandy Kiley
1976 - 2020
BORN
December 17, 1976
DIED
November 19, 2020
Mandy Kiley's passing at the age of 43 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Quinn Funeral Home in Erie, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mandy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Quinn Funeral Home website.

Published by Quinn Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street, Erie, PA 16502
Nov
23
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Service
3801 West 26th St., Erie, Pennsylvania 16506
Nov
23
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street, Erie, PA 16502
Funeral services provided by:
Quinn Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
15 Entries
So sorry to hear about Mandy. Please accept our sincerest condolences.
Randy and Bev Leighton
Randy and Bev Leighton
Friend
November 27, 2020
Dear Shirley and family, I was so sorry to read of your loss. I hope in time your memories of Mandy will begin to fill the void her passing has left in your lives. Sincerely, Deb Mando Rausch
Deborah J Rausch
Friend
November 26, 2020
Tonia and Carissa. I’m so sorry about your sister. She’s with your mom now and they will always be watching over you. ((Hugs))
Mellisa Pottorf
Acquaintance
November 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Mandy was always such a sweetheart, and always a kind word. Love and Prayers!
Sandy & Pat McConahy
Friend
November 23, 2020
Our prayers and deepest sympathy goes out to you all.
Rest In Peace Mandy.
Bill and Julie Whelpley
November 23, 2020
Wish I could have seen you sooner and I really will miss you I know you and mom are watching over us all
Tonia Sadler
Sister
November 23, 2020
Our prayers and thoughts are with you and your family. Mandy was always full of fun, happy and had a smile on her face. God Bless you all. Dolly and Joe DePaul.
Dolores DePaul
Friend
November 23, 2020
Sean, Shirley and extended Family,
Such a bright light that gets to glow brighter in our hearts. Know that Spirit is at Peace. Our deepest condolences.
The Wyman Family
November 23, 2020
Mandy had a bright mind, a warm heart, and a big smile. Sending love and condolences to her family.
JP Jaworski
Classmate
November 22, 2020
To my baby girl. I love you Mandy and miss you so much already I can't stand it!! I know you are so much better now and you have NO MORE PAIN and that is wonderful as you suffered to long. It hurt me when you hurt. Fly high with the Angels Baby Girl, until we meet again. Watch over us here. I love you more!!
Mom
Mother
November 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lamona Hubbart
Acquaintance
November 22, 2020
Tonia, I am so sorry for the loss of your sister. My condolences to you.
P.W.
November 22, 2020
Your smile did light up the world. Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Crystal Parker
Family
November 22, 2020
To Mandy’s family...we are sending you all of our thoughts and prayers. Mandy always had such a contagious smile and could lift anyone’s spirits when they were down. May God give you all peace and lift your spirits. She will always be smiling down on you.
Carrie (Nelson) Rowland & Family
Classmate
November 22, 2020
Shirley and Family,
We are so, so, very sorry for the loss of your beautiful Mandy. She had the biggest smile! Please take care of yourselves and lean on each other and your family and friends.
Jill and Edward Tenon
Friend
November 22, 2020