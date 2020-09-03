Manette Marie Christiansen

November 21, 1924-August 30, 2020



Manette Marie Christiansen, 95, passed away at home in Liberty, Utah, August 30, 2020. She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Anthony DeVroy and Marie Hilger November 21, 1924. She married William R Christiansen November 27, 1943 in St. Bernard's Church in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. They were married for 67 years.



Manette and William made their first home in Fort Worth, Texas while William was serving in the US Navy. He was then transferred to Jacksonville, FL where William Jr. was born. They moved back to Milwaukee, Wisconsin where daughter Ann and son John were born. They also resided in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and then Mt. Prospect, Illinois, where she was a housewife and part time realtor. After retirement, they moved to Pleasant View, Utah to be near family.



She was a member of St. James Catholic Church. Her interests were family, reading, book club, Mahjong ladies group, writing letters, especially to her pen pal Catherine Christiansen, volunteering at St. James Parish, Our Lady of the Mountain Retreat House, St. Benedict's (Ogden Regional) and the YCC.



She is survived by her dog Abby, sons, William (Jayne) of Liberty, Utah and John (Mary) of Elko-New Market, Minnesota. Seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband William and daughter Ann.



A mass will be said in her memory at St James Catholic Church.



No funeral service is scheduled at this time. Inurnment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park in Ogden, Utah under the direction of Myers Ogden Mortuary.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.