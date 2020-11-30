Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Manuel Enos
1933 - 2020
BORN
August 11, 1933
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
National Multiple Sclerosis Society
Manuel Enos's passing at the age of 87 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River in Fall River, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Manuel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
11:15a.m.
Pocasset Hill Cemetery
Main Road, Tiverton, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
November 30, 2020
So very sorry for your loss He was a great neighbor
Mark & JoAnn Sullivan
Tiverton
JoAnn Sullivan
Neighbor
November 30, 2020
Sonny was a good man. Late 70’s - early 80’s I was teaching at the Tiverton Middle School. He always had a smile and something nice to say. He took good care of the teachers. RIP SONNY. You will be missed.
Betty Benck Burns
Coworker
November 24, 2020
So sorry to hear this, my condolences to the family. It was always a pleasure to work with Sonny in the school system, he was always good-natured and smiling, a gem. RIP, Sonny.
Monique Boulay
Coworker
November 24, 2020
Sonny was a real nice guy. He was always honest & helpful maintaining our family's cars and especially to a kid who didn't understand cars.
Andy Lizak
Friend
November 24, 2020