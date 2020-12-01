Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Manuel Mendonca
1941 - 2020
BORN
December 12, 1941
DIED
November 25, 2020
Manuel Mendonca's passing at the age of 78 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by George C Lima Funeral Home Inc in Bristol, RI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Manuel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the George C Lima Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by George C Lima Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth's Church
577 Wood Street, Bristol, Rhode Island 02809
Funeral services provided by:
George C Lima Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.