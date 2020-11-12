Menu
Manuel Molina
1937 - 2020
BORN
March 25, 1937
DIED
November 10, 2020
Manuel Molina's passing at the age of 83 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Terpening & Son Mortuary in Artesia, NM .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Terpening & Son Mortuary website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Woodbine Cemetery
200 E. Hermosa Avenue, Artesia, New Mexico 88210
Funeral services provided by:
Terpening & Son Mortuary
