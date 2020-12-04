Menu
Manuel Ortega
1951 - 2020
BORN
June 8, 1951
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Manuel Ortega's passing at the age of 69 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harkey Funeral Home in Monahans, TX .

Published by Harkey Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Harkey Funeral Home
210 S. Allen, Monahans, Texas 79756
Dec
7
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. John Evangelist Catholic Church
500 S. Ike, Monahans, Texas 79756
Funeral services provided by:
Harkey Funeral Home
