Manuel Ramirez
1926 - 2020
BORN
January 2, 1926
DIED
December 1, 2020
Manuel Ramirez's passing at the age of 94 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Latina Funerals and Cremation in Denver, CO .

Published by Latina Funerals and Cremation on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Fort Logan National Cemetery
3698 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80236
Funeral services provided by:
Latina Funerals and Cremation
