Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Manuel Ruiz
1946 - 2020
BORN
March 14, 1946
DIED
November 30, 2020
Manuel Ruiz's passing at the age of 74 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Krestridge Funeral Home in Levelland, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Manuel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Krestridge Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Krestridge Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Krestridge Funeral Home
505 Austin Street, Levelland, Texas 79336
Dec
2
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Krestridge Funeral Home
505 Austin Street, Levelland, Texas 79336
Dec
3
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
City of Levelland Cemetery
1500 Avenue H, Levelland, Texas 79336
Funeral services provided by:
Krestridge Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.