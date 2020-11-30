Menu
Manuel Sanchez
1932 - 2020
BORN
December 11, 1932
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Manuel Sanchez's passing at the age of 87 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Acevez Funeral Home in East Chicago, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Acevez Funeral Home website.

Published by Acevez Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
7132 Arizona Avenue, Hammond, Indiana 46323
Funeral services provided by:
Acevez Funeral Home
