Manuel Zavala's passing at the age of 74 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Clarksville, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Manuel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. website.