Mao Mak
1937 - 2020
BORN
June 2, 1937
DIED
November 19, 2020
Mao Mak's passing at the age of 83 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Graham Funeral Home in Easthampton, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Graham Funeral Home website.

Published by Graham Funeral Home on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Graham Funeral Home
18 Adams Street, Easthampton, MA 01027
Funeral services provided by:
Graham Funeral Home
