Maradene "Hunny" Besendorfer Heap passed away in her home of 54 years in Bountiful, Utah on October 23, 2020. She was 81 years old.
Maradene was born on June 26, 1939 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Nephi and Leona Bennett Besendorfer. She married sweetheart Donald Alden Heap in the Salt Lake City Temple in 1958, and loved to comment even in their final years together how much she loved his hair. After moving to Bountiful, Maradene began working for Davis School District, and she delighted in working with children.
Maradene was a devoted member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and served in board positions over the years. She loved music and it was always part of her life. Maradene loved to meet new people, and took a keen interest in their lives and passions. She excelled at making people feel loved and accepted, and always had a story to tell about the good things happening in the lives of her family and friends. She loved to sit on her front porch so that she could chat with or wave to her neighbors as they passed by. Maradene found happiness with her family, especially her 6 grandsons and their children. She loved the monthly birthday parties and holiday get togethers. Even in her final years and challenged by poor health, she was dedicated to remaining faithful in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She will be remembered for her generous spirit and faithful heart.
Maradene is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald; children, Donald Cary Heap and Janell Cobbley; siblings Barbara Jensen and Valerie Larsen; grandchildren Wesley, Shane, Carson, Jacob, Bennett, and Parker; 7 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Nephi and Leona Besendorfer; brother William Besendorfer; daughter Jillynn Heap Stapley.
Private family funeral services will be held on Friday, October 30th at Russon Mortuary in Bountiful, Utah. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.russonmortuary.com
, and a link to stream the funeral service can be found at https://www.facebook.com/Russon-Mortuary-Crematory-105412734572327.
