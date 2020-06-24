Marbara Norris Olsen Wood was born in Ogden, Utah on May 30, 1938 to Carl and Lucile Norris, as the youngest of 3 children. She attended Weber High School and obtained her GED.



She married Gerald Leon Olsen on May 28, 1955. They later divorced. On September 13, 1985 she married Robert Duane Wood at a little white chapel in Las Vegas and they have been married for 35 years. Gerald and Marbara had four children: Deborah Olsen Smith, Sheryl (Dean) Tracy, Camille (Ron Stewart) Aduddell, and Kenneth Gerald (Rayna) Olsen. With her marriage to Robert she inherited three stepchildren: Joseph Walter (Amanda) Wood, Jennifer Sue (Tom) Kaminga, and Jeffery Garn Wood.



Marbara worked as a systems analyst for the Department of Defense for 37 years, and then for a private contractor performing the same duties, officially retiring in 2015.



Her many hobbies included bowling, golfing, traveling, shopping, getting her hair and nails done, and cousins lunch. You would never find her without a crochet bag. She looked forward to her Tuesday night dinners with her golfing family. She had a knack for creating adventures, bringing people together, and the week wasn't complete without a Sunday dinner.



She adored her grandchildren and will always be known as Gramma Marbles to Crystal, Jordan, Kendra, Tyson, Kenny, Trista, Wyatt, Brookley, Kianna, and Oaklee. She especially adored her great-grandchildren, Azelyn, Kzly, Khove, Kellan, Damien, Drayven, and Treyton. To say she spoiled them is an understatement, as they are the light of her life.



Marbara passed away on June 20, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucile and Carl; step-fathers, Arty and Floyd; step-mother, Gladis and Dorothy; her sister, Donna (Robert) Harvath; grandchild, Tracy Lee and great-grandchild, Sterling Lee. She is survived by her husband, Robert; her brother, Jay (Ginger) Norris; and all her children.



The world should stop and the stars should sparkle for the celebration of such a kind, bright, and wonderful woman. Friends and family may attend a graveside service on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Bright clothing encouraged. A celebration of life luncheon will follow at Victory Park at 275 E 4400 S, Ogden, UT.

