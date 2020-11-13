Menu
Marc Deuel
1968 - 2020
BORN
January 12, 1968
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
trinity lutheran church
wounded warrior project
Marc Deuel's passing at the age of 52 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home - Elkhart in Elkhart, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
30888 County Road 6, Elkhart, Indiana 46514
Nov
17
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
30888 County Road 6, Elkhart, Indiana 46514
