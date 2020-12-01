Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marcelina Bumacod
1936 - 2020
BORN
November 2, 1936
DIED
November 20, 2020
Marcelina Bumacod's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kauai Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home in Lihue, HI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marcelina in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kauai Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Kauai Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Celebration of Life
8:00a.m.
Kauai Memorial Gardens
4716 Maalo Rd., Lihue, Hawaii 96766
Funeral services provided by:
Kauai Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.