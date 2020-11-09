TAYLOR, UT - Marcelino Correa III, our beloved husband, son, and father returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, November 1, 2020.



He was born June 28, 1971 in Orange County, CA. He is the oldest son of Marcelino Correa II and Alice (Viloria) Correa.



He married Amy Hernandez and raised three amazing children who were the light of his life; they later divorced. On July 1, 2015 he was married and sealed for time and eternity to Kymberly Anderson in the LDS Ogden, Utah temple.



He lived in Orange County, CA for 29 years; Lynnwood, WA for 13 years; and in Taylor, UT for the past 7 years.



Marcelino grew up in California and attended Servite High School, a private Catholic school. He also attended San Diego State University and graduated from the University of Phoenix. He was so proud of his degree in Accounting and spent his life working as a financial analyst and controller. He especially enjoyed implementing new accounting programs and analyzing the financial structure for multiple companies.



He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and attended the Taylor 3rd Ward. He served as a ward missionary and a ministering brother. He had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and loved sharing the gospel with everyone.



As a DJ he loved to share his music and see the joy that it could bring. He was the life of the party and always encouraged everyone to get up and dance. He also loved all things sports related. When he was younger, he competitively played many different sports. As he got older, he continued to play tennis, golf, and pickle ball. He enjoyed watching sports and was passionate about the Seattle Seahawks, the Los Angeles Angels, and the Utah Utes.



Marcelino loved our Utah mountains, our changing seasons, and farm animals. He was very kind and a friend to everyone he met. He loved his family; he loved his friends; he loved his Savior, and he loved being a missionary.



Marcelino is survived by his father, Marcelino "Waters", of South Ogden; his mother, Alice, of Indio, CA; his wife, Kym, of Taylor; his brother, Steve (Lisa) Correa of South Ogden; his children: Justin, Marisa, and Mattias of Washington; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was proceeded in death by his grandparents.



Our family would like to give a special thank you to the hospice workers of Ascendio Health Systems for their tender care, especially Aaron Villalobos.



He left this world way too soon, but will live forever in our hearts. Rest in peace until we meet again. We love you.



Graveside services will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the West Weber Cemetery, 4590 W. 950 N.



Live-stream services may be seen at the 'Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park' Facebook page, as well as at the bottom of Marcelino's obituary page, starting at 1:00 p.m.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.