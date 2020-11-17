Menu
Marcella Busby
1930 - 2020
BORN
October 29, 1930
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
General Electric
Marcella Busby's passing at the age of 90 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home in Tell City, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home website.

Published by Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by:
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
