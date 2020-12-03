Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marcella Oelberg
1923 - 2020
BORN
September 24, 1923
DIED
November 30, 2020
Marcella Oelberg's passing at the age of 97 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hinchliff-Pearson-West, Galesburg in Galesburg, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marcella in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hinchliff-Pearson-West, Galesburg website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hinchliff-Pearson-West, Galesburg on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hinchliff-Pearson-West, Galesburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
She was just the "Sweetest" lady
I am so sorry for your family lost
Timm Johnson
Friend
December 3, 2020