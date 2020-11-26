Menu
Marcellin Petit
1926 - 2020
BORN
May 19, 1926
DIED
October 5, 2020
Marcellin Petit's passing at the age of 94 on Monday, October 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield in Springfield, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield website.

Published by Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services
15 Ludlow Avenue, Springfield, Massachusetts 01151
Oct
8
Funeral service
8:30a.m.
Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services
15 Ludlow Avenue, Springfield, Massachusetts 01151
Oct
8
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Rose de Lima Church
600 Grattan Street, Chicopee, Massachusetts 01020
Funeral services provided by:
Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield
