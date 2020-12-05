Marcellino Salazar's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Smith Family Chapel in Exeter, CA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marcellino in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Smith Family Chapel website.
Published by Smith Family Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
