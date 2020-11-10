Marcia Cranmore's passing at the age of 81 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home in Danville, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marcia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home website.