Marcia Cranmore
1938 - 2020
BORN
November 10, 1938
DIED
November 8, 2020
Marcia Cranmore's passing at the age of 81 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home in Danville, IL .

Published by Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home & Crematory
10 E. Williams St., Danville, Illinois 61832
