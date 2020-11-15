Menu
Marcia Little
1930 - 2020
BORN
March 8, 1930
DIED
November 11, 2020
Marcia Little's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home in Ottawa, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home website.

Published by Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home
1601 E Norris Dr, Ottawa, Illinois 61350
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home
1601 E Norris Dr, Ottawa, Illinois 61350
Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gladfelter Funeral Home
November 15, 2020