Marcia Wigner
1945 - 2020
BORN
December 29, 1945
DIED
November 14, 2020
Marcia Wigner's passing at the age of 74 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pfeil Funeral Home in Sandusky, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pfeil Funeral Home website.

Published by Pfeil Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Pfeil Funeral Homes
617 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky, Ohio 44870
Nov
20
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Pfeil Funeral Homes
617 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky, Ohio 44870
Pfeil Funeral Home
