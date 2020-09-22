Marcus Martin Garcia 63 of Layton, was welcomed into heaven, by his loving parents on September 12, 2020, due to complications of a stroke.



He was born on January 16, 1957, to Jose "Marcos" Garcia, and Crisantita "Chrisie" Martinez Garcia. Mark was the oldest of five boys. He attended Layton high school, class of 1975.



Mark was a longtime member of St. Rose of Lima Parish, where he was an altar boy alongside his four younger brothers.



Mark loved spending time with his friends and family, barbequing, listening to rock music, making homemade jewelry, and eating homemade Mexican food. Mark was a diehard sports fan. If he wasn't watching his Colorado Rockies play, he was watching football and cheering for the Kansas City chiefs. Seeing the chiefs win the super bowl was one of the best days of his life. Mark was always happy, joking, laughing, and you would rarely catch him without a smile on his face.



He is survived by his brothers, Richard, Ron, Mario (Cindy), Adrian Garcia, one sister Daniella Waltz, and his loving Chihuahua Houdini.



He was preceded in death by his parents and many loved ones.



We feel comfort knowing that he is no longer Struggling. This is not Goodbye, but a "See you later". Thank you to Markie's friends, for all of the love and compassion that you've shown him over the years. To his cousins, that he loved very much, and thought of them as his brothers.



The family would like to send a special Thanks to the staff at Layton and Davis hospital, for their loving and compassionate care. Our Markie had a very loving and giving heart, in lieu of flowers, please pay it forward by doing an act of service, and spending quality time with your loved ones.



Due to Covid, a funeral mass will not be held. Friends and family are welcome to attend a graveside service, on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, UT.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.