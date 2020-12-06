Marcus Holifield's passing at the age of 28 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dilday-Carter Funeral Home in Huntingdon, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marcus in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dilday-Carter Funeral Home website.
Published by Dilday-Carter Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.