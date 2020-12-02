Menu
Marcus Light
1974 - 2020
BORN
June 30, 1974
DIED
November 29, 2020
Marcus Light's passing at the age of 46 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sanders Priebe Funeral Home in Crawfordsville, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sanders Priebe Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sanders Priebe Funeral Care
315 S Washington St`, Crawfordsville, Indiana 47933
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sanders Priebe Funeral Care
315 S Washington St`, Crawfordsville, Indiana 47933
