Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mardene Wilke
1930 - 2020
BORN
August 14, 1930
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Trinity Lutheran Church
Mardene Wilke's passing at the age of 90 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Waid Funeral Home in Merrill, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mardene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Waid Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Waid Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Waid Funeral Home
301 South Eagle Drive, Merrill, Wisconsin 54452
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Waid Funeral Home
301 Eagle Drive, Merrill, Wisconsin 54452
Funeral services provided by:
Waid Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.