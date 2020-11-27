Menu
Marga Marianna Grosse
DIED
November 25, 2020
Marga Grosse age 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning November 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Gerhard Grosse and daughter Heide Copeland. She leaves behind her three sons, Ralph, Mark and Ingo, their spouses, four grandchildren, and three great- grandchildren. Gerhard and Marga immigrated from Germany to Canada in the early 50's, where they were married and had four children. The family moved to the States in 1967. She was a generous and loving person, who was devoted to her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

Memorial contributions in the name of Marge Grosse may be given to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter (https://www.alz.org/pa
