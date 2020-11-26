Menu
Margaret Ballew
1924 - 2020
BORN
April 18, 1924
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
V.F.W.
Margaret Ballew's passing at the age of 96 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon in Tryon, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon website.

Published by McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Polk Memorial Gardens
626 West Mills Street, Columbus, North Carolina 28722
Funeral services provided by:
McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
