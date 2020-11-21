Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Margaret Beers
1940 - 2020
BORN
December 20, 1940
DIED
November 20, 2020
Margaret Beers's passing at the age of 79 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville, MO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Margaret in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Britton-Bennett Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Britton-Bennett Funeral Home
110 Cedar Street, Steelville, Missouri 65565
Nov
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Steelville Assembly of God Church
29 Church Street, Steelville, Missouri 65565
Funeral services provided by:
Britton-Bennett Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.