Margaret Brigman
1944 - 2020
BORN
June 13, 1944
DIED
November 10, 2020
Margaret Brigman's passing at the age of 76 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services in Bessemer City, NC .

Published by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
