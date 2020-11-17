Margaret Janell Hancock Rogers Holliday Brimhall returned peacefully and joyfully to heaven to be with her beloved Bob on November 15, 2020. Although she will be missed by many, we know she is happy. Margaret was born October 19, 1927 to Matt and Irene Stubblefield Hancock in Appleby, Texas. She grew up in Texas and moved to Utah in 1961.



She was a member of the Mound Fort Ward. Margaret married R. E. Rogers November 23, 1943 and they later divorced. She married James Holliday on December 15, 1961. He died June 21 1993. She then married Cecil Robert Brimhall December 16, 1995 in the Ogden Temple. He preceded her in death on July 24, 2017. They were soul mates and loved to travel. They were snow birds with a home in Yuma, Arizona.



Margaret loved camping, fishing and the outdoors. She was an Ogden Police Reserve Officer and a homemaker. She loved antique tractors and drove them in parades. She could drive a bulldozer up a mountain side with every hair in place, She was a classy beautiful lady that had a sweet nature, quick laughter and a fun personality that was sure to put a smile on your face.



Margaret is survived by her three children, Carolyn (john) Lewis, Wayne (Glenna) Rogers, and Maggie Bradley; six grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren. She had five generations in her family.



The family would like to thank Quail Meadow Assisted Living for the kind care of their mother.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Friday from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery.



Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.