Margaret "Maggie" Rose Clougherty, 26, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Murrysville, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born March 27, 1994 in Pittsburgh. Maggie loved life. She had the best of her Irish and Italian heritage. She was so strong in her beliefs and her convictions. She could rival any sports analyst with her knowledge of her beloved Steelers and Pens. She seldom was in anything but black and gold. Her love of sports started with a 2-1 Go with her dad. She was fierce and a force to be reckoned with on a soccer or lacrosse field. She had a WPIAL victory from lacrosse her first year she ever played. She graduated from Franklin Regional High School in 2012 and Slippery Rock University in 2016 with a Business Degree and a focus on Marketing. She had worked for PNC Bank and had recently just accepted a position at First National Bank. She helped people get their homes. She coached school Lacrosse for Shaler. She loved dogs. She loved boating, swimming, shooting and quading on M&M Mountain. She was part of a very tight family unit. She is survived by her father, Michael; mother, Marilyn and brother Collin. Her grandparents, Thomas and Barbara Clougherty reside in Florida. She has aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that will miss her quick wit and laugh. Her life ended too soon-her story was just starting to be told.
Mom, why do the best people die? When you're in a garden, which flowers do you pick? "The most beautiful ones."
Visitation is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Hart Funeral Home, Inc., Murrysville. A funeral service will be 11:00AM Wednesday in the funeral home. Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be enforced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Hart Funeral Home Inc from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.