Margaret Davila
1938 - 2020
BORN
March 19, 1938
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Margaret Davila's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Horan & McConaty in Centennial, CO .

Published by Horan & McConaty on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
8035 South Quebec Street, Centennial, Colorado 80112
