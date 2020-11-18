Menu
Margaret Deprey
1948 - 2020
BORN
October 7, 1948
DIED
November 14, 2020
Margaret Deprey's passing at the age of 72 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Plantsville Funeral Home in Plantsville, CT .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
the columbarium at St. Thomas Cemetery
, Southington, Connecticut
