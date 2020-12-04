Menu
Margaret Ditto
1926 - 2020
BORN
August 21, 1926
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Catholic
Margaret Ditto's passing at the age of 94 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harter And Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, OH .

Published by Harter And Schier Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
, Delphos, Ohio
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
I am so sorry for the families loss. I absolutely loved Grandma Marge. I used to be part of the staff that took care of her at the MOD and since day one she just had my heart! I will miss her big smile everytime she seen me and her "I love yous". She reminded me so much of my grandmother that passed away years ago and even reminded me of her in her looks and demeanor. I am praying for you all and may you find peace and comfort in your healing. She was a very special person and will definately be missed! Wish I could see that big smile one more time and that I could have met you family members that she loved so much in person!
Kayla Maxwell
Acquaintance
December 3, 2020
I had known Margaret for the 25 years she worked for Dr Seller, she was a sweet and caring lady.
Bob Hesseling
Friend
December 3, 2020