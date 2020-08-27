Margaret Jane Doran



1942-2020



Jane Doran passed away peacefully August 21, 2020 in Clearfield, Utah. She was born March 10, 1942 in St. Peter, Minnesota to George Doran and Irene Connor Doran.



Growing up, Jane was active and did well in school. She attended John Ireland Elementary and St. Peter High School in St. Peter, MN. She attended St. Catherine College in St. Paul and graduated from Ball State in Muncie, IN. She also earned a Masters Degree from Utah State University.



After graduation, Jane moved to Salt Lake City and began her career as an elementary school teacher. Her specialty was teaching first grade students to read. She made sure hundreds of children knew how to read and think; skills that would serve them well in life.



Jane's other passions were English horseback riding, where she competed nationally, and her three Welsh Corgi dogs who never left her side.



Jane is survived by cousins, friends and the many children she helped to educate and raise.



Care entrusted to Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.