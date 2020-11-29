Menu
Margaret Duart
1929 - 2020
BORN
July 10, 1929
DIED
November 21, 2020
Margaret Duart's passing at the age of 91 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Leonard Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, IA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Leonard-Muller Funeral Home
628 Commercial Street, Strawberry Point, Iowa 52076
Funeral services provided by:
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
