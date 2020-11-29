Margaret Duart's passing at the age of 91 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Leonard Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, IA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Margaret in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Leonard Muller Funeral Home website.
Published by Leonard Muller Funeral Home on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.