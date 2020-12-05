Margaret Fabrizio's passing at the age of 69 on Saturday, August 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home in Stratford, CT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Margaret in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home website.
Published by Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.