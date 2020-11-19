Menu
Margaret Ferriter
1930 - 2020
BORN
July 4, 1930
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Muscular Dystrophy Association
Margaret Ferriter's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home in Holyoke, MA .

Published by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Nov
21
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
Saint Jerome Church
169 Hampden Street
Funeral services provided by:
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
Cathy Martin
November 18, 2020