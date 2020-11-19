Menu
Margaret Fleagle
1926 - 2020
March 19, 1926
November 2, 2020
St. Luke Catholic Church
Margaret Fleagle's passing at the age of 94 on Monday, November 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc in Walker, MN .

Published by Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Agnes Catholic Church
210 Division Street South, Walker, Minnesota 56484
Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc
