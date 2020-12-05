Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Margaret Fox
1939 - 2020
BORN
July 1, 1939
DIED
November 28, 2020
Margaret Fox's passing at the age of 81 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Ulysses, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Margaret in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Genesee
263 Main Street, Genesee, Pennsylvania
Dec
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Genesee
263 Main Street, Genesee, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.