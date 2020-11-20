Menu
Margaret Gill
1935 - 2020
BORN
February 7, 1935
DIED
November 17, 2020
Margaret Gill's passing at the age of 85 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Waitt Funeral Home in Brockton, MA .

Published by Waitt Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street, Brockton, MA 02301
Nov
22
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street, Brockton, MA 02301
Funeral services provided by:
Waitt Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
2 Entries
Dear Gill family,

My heartfelt condolences to you all.
My childhood was blessed with Margaret and her beautiful family in my life. I have such fond memories of going to the Gill home. Please know you are in my prayers .
Your mom was truly special!

Sharon Liberman Belmonte
Sharon Belmonte
Friend
November 19, 2020
Our sincere prayers are with you Jeff, Chris and Melissa. She is at peace
Laurie and Tony
November 19, 2020