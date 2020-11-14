Menu
Margaret Glose
1935 - 2020
BORN
December 28, 1935
DIED
November 11, 2020
Margaret Glose's passing at the age of 84 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls in Chippewa Falls, WI .

Published by Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Calling hours
11:00a.m.
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
420 Bay Street, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
Nov
18
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Holy Ghost Church
, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
GUEST BOOK
Remembering Margaret Ann as a great leader, a generous soul and lots of fun. Prayers and thoughts from Mary Jane Hovey's family
Jane Wagemaker
Family
November 14, 2020