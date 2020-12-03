Menu
Margaret Goonan
1959 - 2020
BORN
April 14, 1959
DIED
November 29, 2020
Margaret Goonan's passing at the age of 61 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Merchantville, NJ .

Published by Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gaskill Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC.
33 West Maple Avenue, Merchantville, New Jersey 08109
Dec
5
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Gaskill Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC.
33 West Maple Avenue, Merchantville, New Jersey 08109
Funeral services provided by:
Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC
