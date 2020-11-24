Menu
Margaret Grizzle
1947 - 2020
BORN
July 10, 1947
DIED
November 17, 2020
Margaret Grizzle's passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens in Clarkesville, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens
5495 Highway 197 South, Clarkesville, GA 30523
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hillside Memorial Chapel
5495 Highway 197 South, Clarkesville, Georgia 30523
